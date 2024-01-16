Quinta Brunson broke down in tears as she accepted her Emmy Award on Monday (15.01.24).

The 34-year-old actress was overwhelmed with emotion when comedy legend Carol Burnett revealed she had beaten Christina Applegate ('Dead to Me'), Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’), Natasha Lyonne (‘Poker Face’) and Jenna Ortega (‘Wednesday’) to the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series accolade for her portrayal of Janine Teagues in 'Abbott Elementary' and admitted she hadn't even prepared a speech because she didn't expect to win.

She said: "Oh man. Wow. Thank you so much, I have so much love for Carole Burnett, I'm in awe.

"I love making 'Abbott Elementary' so much and I'm so happy to be able to live my dream and ct out comedy. I say that every time but I just love comedy so much, I'm so happy to get this.

"I didn't prepare anything because I just didn't think... I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much, my husband, I'm so happy, I love my cats. I love 'Abbott Elementary'. Thank you so much."

Jeremy Allen White was "full of gratitude" to receive the Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series prize for 'The Bear', which he scooped ahead of Bill Hader (‘Barry’), Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’), Jason Segel (‘Shrinking’), and Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’).

He said on stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre: "Thank you, thank you. I'm so proud , I'm so full of gratitude to be standing in front of you all. I love the show so much, it fills me up, it gave me a passion set a fire in me to match the beautiful work done by Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo, I love you guys, thank you thank you.

"The beautiful cast and beautiful crew I get to share a stage and space with.

"My parents, I love you, thank you for your support, dad you're right there, thank you so much, I love you so much. Thank you to all those who stayed close to me, especially this past year, you know who you are. for believing in me when I had trouble.

"Ezere and Dolores, this one's for you, I love you so much."