Matthew Macfayden paid tribute to his "onscreen wives", Sarah Snook and Nicholas Braun as he picked up the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series Emmy on Monday (15.01.24).

The 49-year-old actor took the time to celebrate his co-stars and the "unsung" crew of 'Succession' - in which he played Tom Wambscans - when he was announced as the winner in a heavily-contested category, as well as his "actual" spouse, Keeley Hawes.

He said: "Thank you so much to the TV academy and the entire Succession family. Directors, writers, producers, cast and crew, our peerless crew every department, always brilliant, often unsung.

" Our stellar cast, I must make mention to my onscreen wife Sarah Snook and my other onscreen wife, Nicholas Braun. Acting with you has been one of the most wonderful things of my career, thank you Nick, thank you Sarah.

""Thank you to my actual wife, Keeley, my love and my best friend for being here. Maggie, Miles and Ralph, I love you, I'll see you soon.

"Thank you so much, this is a great honour."

Nicholas was also nominated in the category, as were two other actors from the show, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgard, and four stars from 'The White Lotus', F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James and Will Sharpe.

Meanwhile, 'The Bear' actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach looked shocked to win Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series ahead of 'Barry' stars Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler, 'Ted Lasso' actors Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein, James Marsden ('Jury Duty') and Tyler James Williams ('Abbott Elementary').

He said on stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre: "Wow. OK. Thank you very much Emmy Academy, Television Academy. This job is such a gift, it's such a privilege to work with such incredible actors. We have the best crew, we have a Chicago crew"

He then went on to thank various members of the production team before giving a shoutout to his partner Yelena Yemchuk and their children.

He said: "Thank you Ylena I love you so much, thank you Sasha, Mary."