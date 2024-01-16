John Oliver ended 'Saturday Night Live's six-year Emmy Award winning streak on Monday (15.01.24).

The 46-year-old presenter's 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' had dominated the Talk Show category in recent years but a rule change saw it move into the newly-created Scripted Variety Series shortlist alongside the sketch show, and the host picked up his eighth Emmy in a row as a result.

After thanking the show's staff, John joked on stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre: “Thank you to our lawyers, who are angry with us all the time.”

Realising he still had time left for his speech before being played off, John opted to simply recite the names of players for Liverpool FC - going on for longer when he noticed the evening's host, Anthony Anderson's mom, Doris - who had been getting out of her seat to warn winners their time was up - had momentarily left the room.

As Anthony had requested at the beginning of the show, John ended his speech with: “Thank you to Jesus and my family.”

The programme later picked up Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series, and when the time came for the Outstanding Talk Series prize to be presented, winner Trevor Noah joked he knew he could win after "getting rid" of John from a category which also included 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and 'The Problem with Jon Stewart'.

He quipped: "Oh wow. I told you we would beat Jon Oliver if he wasn't in our category. We did it! We got rid of John Oliver.

I'm so glad everybody has come up here. this story has been so long, so wonderful."

According to the TV Academy, scripted variety series are those "that are primarily scripted or feature loosely scripted improv and consist of discrete scenes, musical numbers, monologues, comedy stand-ups, sketches, etc.,” while a variety talk series is predominantly made up of host-guest interviews.