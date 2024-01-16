Paul Walter Hauser rapped his acceptance speech at Monday's (15.01.24) Emmy Awards.

The 37-year-old star was honoured with the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie accolade for his portrayal of serial killer Larry Hall in 'Black Bird' and delivered one of the more memorable speeches of the evening, as he offered thanks to those who had supported him.

He got on stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre and said: "To my fellow nominees, thanks a talent pool if ever I saw one… Richard freaking Jenkins – you guys seen ‘Visitor’? Oh, I gotta talk. OK."

He then pulled out his phone to recite his rap which began: "Thank you to the voters in the TV academy, thank you mom and dad, you nurtured what I had in me. Dennis Lehane, Taron Egerton, your talent can move boulders. If I look tall it’s cause I’m standing on both of their shoulders.

"What up, sagging? I'm here to give you a facelift.

"And Thomasville, GA, y'all gave me my greatest gift.

He also offered a shout-out to his late co-star Ray Liotta, who was also nominated for the award.

He recited: "To Greg, Sepideh, Joe and Jake, your acting's colossal, to the Rolex Ray Liotta, we're down here wearing Fossils."

Paul later paid tribute to his wife, Amy Elizabeth Boland.

He rapped: "What up, Isaac? Lead company artist. First CIA. Danny, Joe, Neal and Esther. Dealing with my day to day.

"Thank you, god, for this life. You help me suck out the marrow. Thank you, Cheyenne, Sean.Help me find the straight and the narrow.

"To my wife, Amy. You make my heart strong and knees weak.

"Jonah Maverick is flirty. Harris is starting to speak.

"Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with that wolf back.

"Casting out demons in the name of Yeshua Hama Shaq.

"That's a one up to Jesus. He's the sole owner.

"I own the body.

" I'm about to beat Matt Cardona.

"Yowabushi, yoga and sushi on me.

"If you're able do things a little bit different.

"Brian Walsh, get the tables."

As well as Ray, other nominees in the category were Murray Bartlett (‘Welcome to Chippendales’ ), Richard Jenkins (‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’), Joseph Lee ( ‘Beef’) , Young Mazino (‘Beef’), Jesse Plemons ( ‘Love and Death’).