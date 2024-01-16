'Succession', 'The Bear', and 'Beef' were the big winners at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The three shows dominated Monday's (15.01.24) ceremony, taking home the Outstanding Series prizes in their categories - drama, comedy and limited/anthology respectively - as well as all the writing and directing honours, and numerous acting awards.

'Succession' - which had a total of 27 nominations across the Primetime and Daytime Emmy Awards - scored wins in the Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series categories for Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, while their co-star Matthew Macfadyen took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series accolade.

Jeremy Allen White took home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'The Bear', while his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri took the Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress In A Comedy Series prizes.

'Beef' stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong bagged the Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress In A Limited Series or TV Movie prizes.

Other acting honours went to 'The White Lotus' star Jennifer Coolidge, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, 'Black Bird's Paul Walter Hauser, who was named Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie and Niecy Nash-Betts, who was emotional as she accepted the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie accolade for ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'.

Quinta Brunson made history as she became the first Black woman in 40 years to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series prize for 'Abbott Elementary'.

She emotionally said in her speech: ""Thank you so much I love making Abbott Elementary so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy, and I say it every time and I just love comedy so much that I am so happy to be able to get this.

"I didn’t prepare anything because I just didn't think... Oh god. I love my mom, my dad. My sisters, my brothers. My entire family so much. I love my husband. I'm so happy. I love my cast. Oh, I love Abbott Elementary. Thank you so much."

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Sir Elton John received his first Emmy Award, making him the 19th star to scoop the prestigious EGOT – winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award – but he wasn’t at the event at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater to accept the prize.

Anthony Anderson hosted the ceremony, which paid homage to popular TV shows in recent years in honour of its 75th anniversary, with casts of the likes of 'Cheers', 'Ally McBeal' and 'Grey's Anatomy' reuniting for the occasion.

75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards full list of winners:

Outstanding Drama Series:

‘Succession’

Outstanding Comedy Series

‘The Bear’

Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series:

‘Beef’

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series:

Kieran Culkin – ‘Succession’

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series:

Sarah Snook – ‘Succession’

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series:

Matthew Macfadyen – ‘Succession’

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series:

Jennifer Coolidge – ‘The White Lotus’

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series:

Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series:

Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – ‘The Bear’

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series:

Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie:

Steven Yeun – ‘Beef’

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie:

Ali Wong – ‘Beef’

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Paul Walter Hauser – ‘Black Bird’

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Niecy Nash-Betts - ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Outstanding Talk Series

‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’

Outstanding Variety Special (Live):

‘Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium’

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series:

‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series:

Christopher Storer, ‘System’, ‘The Bear’

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series:

Christopher Storer, ‘Review’, ‘The Bear’

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series:

‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’

Outstanding Directing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Lee Sung Jin, ‘Figures of Light’, ‘Beef’

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series:

Jesse Armstrong, ‘Connor’s Wedding’, ‘Succession’

Outstanding Writing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Lee Sung Jin, ‘Beef’

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series:

Mark Mylod, ‘Connor’s Wedding’, ‘Succession’