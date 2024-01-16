Anthony Anderson wanted to “honour television history” with his Emmy Awards wardrobe.

The ‘Black-ish’ actor had six separate looks planned for his hosting job at Monday’s (15.01.24) ceremony, and his stylist Courtney Mays explained he was keen to offer a “nod” to classic looks over the years because of it being the 75th anniversary of the ceremony, as well as references to it being Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Courtney told The Hollywood Reporter of Anthony’s red carpet look, a tailored floral embroidery jacket from Etro: “[Etro is] a beautiful, classic brand that’s very aligned with Anthony, because it also has a bit of flash and flair to it.

“Once we get into the show, that’s when his look will become a bit more of a nod to the classic black tuxedo.”

Black tuxedos from Canali, Brunello Cucinelli and Gucci were planned to be the main looks inside Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Courtney added: “We may also add a cummerbund, because it’s a bit of a nod to the classic style of the 1950s or 1960s.

“We’re also doing bow ties, thinking about Dr. King and wanting to represent him visually in a way through Anthony’s wardrobe. Because it’s the 75th anniversary of the Emmys, it’s also a bit about honouring television history.”

Antony is a huge fan of “classic” and “timeless” tailoring.

He said: “I might be known for the bold colours and prints you may see [on ‘Black-ish’] … but I also love classic men’s tailoring and luxurious, timeless fabrics.

“I actually know quite a bit about good tailoring. You may find me in a bright tracksuit, sneakers and fitted cap, and on that same day, a double-breasted silk suit and a loafer. I can do it all.”