Sir Elton John was "incredibly humbled" to join the "unbelievably talented group" of EGOT winners on Monday night (15.01.24), after he scooped his first-ever Emmy Award.

The 76-year-old singer has become the 19th star to win the prestigious EGOT - winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award - after triumphing in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category for his Disney+ special, 'Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium', at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

But Elton he wasn’t at the event at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater to accept the prize, because of a knee injury.

He said in a statement: "I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight.

"The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world."

The 'Rocketman' hitmaker also thanked everyone who has supported him throughout his career.

He added: "Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful."

At the ceremony, the special's executive producer Ben Winston said in an acceptance speech on Elton's behalf: "We did know this was going to be historic because it was going to be Elton's last ever show in North America.

"We didn't know it was going to be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives, who has done so much great for society, who is all of our heroes - we didn't know that it was going to win him an EGOT."

Elton's husband, David Furnish, was also representing him at the event, and revealed he "screamed out loud" when he was told he had triumphed at the Emmys.

David explained: "We FaceTimed him. We woke him up in the middle of the night.

"He’s back in the UK. He’s had his left knee replaced, which isn’t surprising when you think of how many pianos he’s jumped off."

Speaking about Elton's reaction to the prize, David said: "He screamed out loud. He was like, 'Yes!' He was really happy, incredibly honoured. He said, 'I’m lucky to be in such talented and esteemed company.' "

Elton previously won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' from 1994 movie 'The Lion King', and he won the award again at the 2020 Oscars for '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again', from his 2019 biopic 'Rocketman'.

The music legend landed a Tony Award in 2000 for Best Original Score for musical 'Aida', which he shared with Tim Rice, who is another EGOT winner.

The pair's 'Aida' songs also helped Elton to land a Best Musical Theatre Album Grammy Award in 2001, which is among the six Grammys he has won in his career.

Other EGOT winners include John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn, and Richard Rogers, who was the first person to achieve such success, in 1962, long before the term even existed.