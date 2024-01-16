Ali Wong wore five-inch platform shoes to the Emmy Awards because of a knee injury.

The 'Beef' actress - who won the Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie accolade - walked the red carpet on Monday (15.01.24) in a custom Louis Vuitton dress which featured silver beading on the bodice and colourful beaded flowers on the skirt, and she lifted up her gown to show off her black high-heeled shoes.

She told E! News host Heather McMahan: "I'm nursing a knee injury.

"I had to wear, like, heel platforms. These add about five inches. They're insane."

Ali teamed her dress with Chopard jewellery, including a 10.76 carat diamond ring and earrings featuring 36.44 carats of diamonds.

The 41-year-old actress admitted she is "thrilled" 'Beef' has done so well during awards season this year, particularly because the show is so "weird".

She told 'Extra': “It’s such a joy, that show we made, it’s a weird show. The finale, we didn’t how people were going to respond to it… I’m still just thrilled about how many people connected with the show.

“I think people, obviously in L.A., they really identify with the road rage, but also there’s a lot of people who feel like they have repressed rage in general. They don’t have space to be angry… it was really cool to explore all that.”

But Ali herself feels "uncomfortable" accepting awards.

Speaking a day after she scooped a Critics Choice award for her work on the show, she said: "

“Honestly, I don’t even remember what happened… As soon as I get in the car home, I watch the playback right away… I’m genuinely really surprised because I started out in stand-up comedy… I was really uncomfortable, I think, calling myself and identifying as an actress until very recently.”