Pedro Pascal jokingly accused Kieran Culkin of “beating the s*** out of him”.

The ‘Last Of Us’ actor has been walking the red carpet with his arm in a sling and after the ‘Succession’ star told him to “suck it” when he beat him to the Leading Actor (Drama) Golden Globe award last weekend, he couldn’t resist a public joke at his rival’s expense during the Emmy Awards on Monday (15.01.24).

Appearing on stage to present the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, Pedro said: “I would like to take just a second and make this about me.”

“A lot of people have been asking about my arm.

“It’s actually my shoulder, and I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s**t out of me.”

The camera then cut to Kieran – who later in the evening again beat Pedro in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category – who stared deadpan ahead before eventually breaking into laughter as Pedro read out the nominees.

The ‘Mandalorian’ actor debuted his sling at last weekend’s Golden Globe awards, but declined to explain what had happened to him.

He simply told reporters he had “fell” and hurt himself.

He added: “Be careful. It can happen to anybody.”

At the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (15.01.24), the 48-year-old actor offered a brief update.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm feeling better!"

Pedro’s jibe at Kieran came after the ‘Succession’ star called him out in his Golden Globes speech.

He said: “I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I still remember thinking, ‘I’m never going to be back in this room again.

“But thanks to ‘Succession,’ I’ve been in here a couple of times.

“So this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro. Sorry. Mine!”