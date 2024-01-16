The 'Overwatch 2' director has admitted announcing the controversial healing changes without context.

Game director Aaron Keller recently sparked uproar among fans as he detailed major gameplay changes which would see Tank and Damage heroes get a "modified, tuned-down version of the Support self-healing passive".

The changes are part of a wider gameplay shift designed to reduce "frustration" when teams don't work together, with the goal of taking "some of the pressure off Support players to keep everyone alive since individual players now have more control of their own health pool".

In the original reveal on the 'Overwatch' blog, Keller explained that they wanted to shift the balance "between the power of a team and the power of an individual hero or player".

This sparked controversy with players worrying about the impact of the changes on both Support characters, and the team-based spirit of the game.

He has since responded on X (formerly Twitter): "Clarifying a few things with the self-heal. It's one part of a much larger set of changes coming to the game in S9.

"Internally we're talking about, and targeting some of these changes at damage spikiness in game, the role of DPS in securing kills, and the strength of healing.

"It was a mistake to talk about this lone change out of context, since its a part of a much bigger set coming to Season 9.

"Sorry for that, and I look forward to more discussion around S9 balance changes when we drop more details."