Ubisoft has urged gamers to get "comfortable not owning" games.

The studio's director of subscriptions, Philippe Tremblay, has weighed in on the changing industry, and pointed to the way the customer's mindset may need to shift, particularly when it comes to Ubisoft+ and the idea of streaming and subscription services.

He told GamesIndustry.biz: "One of the things we saw is that gamers are used to, a little bit like DVD, having and owning their games.

"That’s the consumer shift that needs to happen... They got comfortable not owning their CD collection or DVD collection.

"That’s a transformation that’s been a bit slower to happen [in games]."

Ubisoft+ offers access to a back catalogue of older titles, plus every new game from day one, with the current lineup including the likes of 'The Division 2' and 'Assassin's Creed: Valhalla'.

He insisted it also gives players the opportunnity to only "pay when you need it".

He argued: "You don’t lose your progress. If you resume your game at another time, your progress file is still there. That’s not been deleted.

"You don’t lose what you’ve built in the game or your engagement with the game. So it’s about feeling comfortable with not owning your game...

"Streaming is also a thing that works really well with subscription. So you pay when you need it, as opposed to paying all the time."