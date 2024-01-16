Peregrine-1 will be allowed to "burn up" during its re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.

The spacecraft recently attempted to become the first US Moon landing in more than 50 years - but Astrobotic has now taken the "difficult" decision to allow the spacecraft to burn up, with the company describing the move as the "safe and responsible" course of action.

Astrobotic said in a statement: "The recommendation we have received is to let the spacecraft burn up during re-entry in Earth's atmosphere.

"Since this is a commercial mission, the final decision of Peregrine's final flight path is in our hands.

"Ultimately, we must balance our own desire to extend Peregrine's life, operate payloads, and learn more about the spacecraft, with the risk that our damaged spacecraft could cause a problem in cislunar space.

"As such, we have made the difficult decision to maintain the current spacecraft's trajectory to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere.

"By responsibly ending Peregrine's mission, we are doing our part to preserve the future of cislunar space for all."

Despite the setback, Astrobotic CEO John Thornton claims that the company has actually learned a huge amount of information from the failed mission.

He also suggested that these learnings could be a huge benefit moving forwards.

Thornton said: "This mission has already taught us so much and has given me great confidence that our next mission to the Moon will achieve a soft landing."