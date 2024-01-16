Elon Musk feels "uncomfortable" growing AI technology at Tesla under current circumstances.

The billionaire businessman - who is the CEO of Tesla Motors - has revealed that the current share structure of the electric car company makes him reluctant to turn it into a "leader in AI and robotics".

In a lengthy post on X, Elon explained: "I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI and robotics without having ~25 percent voting control. Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can’t be overturned.

"Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build products outside of Tesla. You don’t seem to understand that Tesla is not one startup, but a dozen. Simply look at the delta between what Tesla does and GM.

"As for stock ownership itself being enough motivation, Fidelity and other own similar stakes to me. Why don’t they show up for work? (sic)"

Earlier this month, a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggested that AI is set to affect nearly 40 percent of all jobs.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, explained that in “most scenarios” AI “will likely worsen overall inequality”.

She added: "It is crucial for countries to establish comprehensive social safety nets and offer retraining programmes for vulnerable workers. In doing so, we can make the AI transition more inclusive, protecting livelihoods and curbing inequality."