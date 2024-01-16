Suzanne Somers' widow Alan Hamel has had "very strange" unexplained happenings at their home since she died and says he "feels her" lying next to him in bed.

The 'Three's Company' actress died in October at the age of 76, following a battle with breast cancer, and her 87-year-old entertainer husband has claimed to have felt her presence in the home they shared.

He told the New York Post's Page Six column: “Three things happened. The same day, that were very strange."

Firstly, “a hummingbird flew into our house and made the rounds in the kitchen, and the living room and the dining room.”

It then “hovered” in front of a picture of the pair and “landed on top and stayed there.”

Then, perhaps the oddest of all, “the fireplace started all by itself,” and “some music came on by Suzanne’s favourite composter.”

Alan noted: “No one’s ever heard of this guy."

He then revealed: “I feel her lying beside me."

Alan - who tied the knot with Suzane in 1977 - lived beside the mountains in both Malibu and Palm Springs with Susan and recalled that they would often spend their mornings climbing the mountains and having lunch.

He told PEOPLE: "[Our routine] always included hiking to the top of one of the mountains, where there was a creek and a large flat rock in the middle of the creek. By the time we got there, which was about a two-hour hike, the rock had been warmed by the morning sun. We would have our lunch on the rock and then take a one-hour nap on the rock and then hike back down and go to work."

That's why it was poignant that she was buried in her trusty Timberland boots and not her designer high heels.

He explained: "Suzanne never really had boots designed for hiking on the rocks, so I ordered the Timberland boots. I made my gift personal by drawing on them in a few words that represented our life to some degree and made them very personal to Suzanne. She had every Manolo Blahnik ever made and it has been predictable but not very personal for her to be wearing them for her final trip.

"Every time she put on the Timberlands, she said, ‘I am wearing you, and my boots will keep me safe."