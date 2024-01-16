Dua Lipa has hit back at the criticism of her holidaying.

The 'Houdini' hitmaker - who rang in New Year's Eve in Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur - has insisted she shouldn't need to justify taking a break from her work to travel the world, be it with friends or her family.

She told the new issue of Rolling Stone magazine in a cover interview: “I think people are quick to forget.

“I was on tour up until the end of December. I felt like I missed out on so much time with my family and friends. It shows how short our attention span is, which is why music comes out so much faster.”

She moaned: "Of course, I was going to [redacted] holiday and chill [during] the year that I was just going in the studio and had some time off. As long as I’m doing my job, hitting my deadlines, and getting my [redacted] done, then I will find a way to relax, too. It’s really work hard and play hard. Why not?”

The 28-year-old pop star - who teased her "raw" new album - has had to develop a thick skin due to the hate she receives online, and insists she just takes everything with a "pinch of salt", but says it does "upset" her sometimes.

She said: “It’s always so easy with social media to get caught up in a negative spiral or people being mean, telling you what they think about you without really knowing you at all. It’s already so far-fetched, maybe, for some people to think that you have feelings or that you get upset.

“For me, I think it’s just important to be able to take things with a pinch of salt.”