Paris Hilton has taken her son into the recording studio with her.

The 42-year-old heiress - who released her debut album 'Paris' in 2006 - has 13-month-old Phoenix and two-month-old London with husband Carter Reum and revealed on Tuesday (16.01.24) that she had taken her eldest into work with her and got his reaction to her new tunes.

She captioned a video posted to TikTok: "At the studio recording my 2nd album with Baby P. Which artists would you like me to do a song with? #SlivingMom.."

In the video, the little one could be seen dancing as Paris asked him if he was having a good time.

She said: "Are you a happy boy? Do you like watching mommy in the studio? Dancing, dancing, dancing, dancing. Yeah, dancing. Go, go, go, dancing."

The 'Paris In Love' star released her self-titled debut almost 20 years ago and it just missed out on a place in the top five in the US but spawned the hit single 'Stars Are Blind'.

Towards the end of 2023, she revealed that she had enlisted the help of 'Cheap Thrills' hitmaker Sia to work on her follow-up.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: "Yeah, I'm recording the new album right now."

The DJ also revealed that 'All About That Bass' singer Meghan Trainor would be writing songs for the new album and claimed that the record would "save pop music" upon its release.

Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she said: "I’ve been in the studio [with] Sia executive producing my full album. Meghan Trainor has written me so many epic songs, the album is so sick. It's here to save pop music."