Lorraine Bracco loves being grey as it means she doesn’t have to go to the salon anymore.

‘The Sopranos’ star, 69, famed for playing Dr Jennifer Melfi on the HBO mafia drama, showed off her silver locks on Monday (15.01.24) night when she made an appearance at the 75th Emmy Awards alongside her fellow ‘Sopranos’ actor Michael Imperioli, 57, at the television awards show.

She told Page Six Style she took the decision to go grey during the Covid pandemic, adding: “I love not having to spend hours in the salon.”

Lorraine also reminisced about her time starring alongside the late James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano on HBO’s hit mob show, and died from a heart attack in 2013 aged 51.

She said: “He was brilliant, he was fun, he was creative, he was silly, he was everything a partner in crime would want.”

Lorraine, also famed for her role as Henry Hill’s wife Karen in ‘Goodfellas’ added she keeps herself busy by visiting her house in Sambuca, Sicily at least twice a year.

She said: “I go in the spring and I try to go in the fall for olive picking season.”

Lorraine also said she felt “lucky” to have had a career defined by ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘The Sopranos’.

She’s far from the only Hollywood star to have recently embraced going grey.

‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ actress Andie MacDowell, 65, has also proudly gone silver-headed, telling People in 2022: “My sister’s full-on silver and she’s only 18 months older than me.

“I thought she looked so much more beautiful being silver. I was jealous.

“During Covid, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it. I felt that I would be happier.

“And I am happier. I really like it.”