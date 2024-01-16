Alec Musser’s cause of death has been revealed.

The ‘All My Children’ actor – best known for playing Del Henry on the ABC soap opera from 2005 to 2007 – passed away at the age of 50 on 12 January, his partner Paige Press announced on Saturday (13.01.24), and it has now been stated he died by taking his life.

A San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office press release published on Tuesday (16.01.24) said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His fiancée Paige Press is said to have found the late actor “seated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor” on the morning of 13 January, after he was last seen alive the previous night.

The press released added: “She noted a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and called 911.

“Paramedics and law enforcement responded and confirmed the death.”

News first broke last week Alec had died on 12 January at his home in Del Mar, California, with his uncle also confirming the loss.

Paige has released a series of statements on her Instagram about her grief over Alec’s passing and has told fans she will love him forever.

In the wake of the announcement of his death she said in a statement on social media: “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.”

She added: “Today is the worst day of my life,” before concluding, “We were so happy … You were the best fiancé I could of ever asked for.”

In another post, Paige referenced Alec’s modelling past for clothing label Abercrombie and Fitch.

She reposted an image of him topless in a black and white shot for the brand, famed for using muscle-bound models, which a fan had marked “iconic”.

Paige remarked on the snap: “The best man Abercrombie ever had.”