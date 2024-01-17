Lottie Moss wept as she opened up about her years of mental health and addiction battles.

The half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, who turned 50 on Tuesday (16.01.24), shared a video with fans on Tik Tok in which she wiped away tears as she talked about she has faced the issues since her youth.

She said: “I have struggled so much since, like, I was young with depression and anxiety and, you know, problems with addiction.

“I’ve gotten to a point where I don’t even like or know who I am.”

Lottie added the modelling industry contributed to her struggles as she would “succumb to drugs and alcohol” whenever she “felt sad”.

She went on: “I think I rebelled so hard away from an industry that made me sad.

“I just rebelled so hard away from being that person because I was just, like, so miserable being that person.”

Lottie, who went into rehab in 2022, ditched modelling for big brands to launch her OnlyFans page, and said that and a decision to get a face tattoo were part of a “big change” she went through on her journey to self-discovery.

She said: “Navigating your 20s sucks (because you) don’t even know what you’re meant to be doing, who you’re meant to be friends with… at times you become someone that you don’t like or know or recognize, and I think I’ve gotten to that place today where I’m just like, ‘I don’t know who I am.’”

Lottie, who is the daughter of modelling agent Inger Moss and travel agent Peter Moss, who is Kate’s dad, stressed she recognised she is privileged, but said: “You can be grateful and still struggle. Mental illness sucks.”

Lottie’s half-sister Kate has been marking her 50th with a trip to the Caribbean with friends including Sadie Frost and on Tuesday was spotted heading for brunch with boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck, 37, and daughter Lila, 21, in Paris ahead of throwing a star-studded party at the Ritz in the city on Tuesday (16.01.24) night.