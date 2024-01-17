Alec Musser’s fiancée has posted a string of tributes to the late actor after his cause of death was revealed.

Paige Press announced the death of the ‘All My Children’ actor, 50, on 12 January the following day on social media, and on Tuesday (16.01.24) it emerged he had taken his life.

She started the day the details of his passing were shared by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office by reposting an article from UsWeekly on her Instagram which highlighted one of her earlier triubutes to Alec, in which she said on social media: “I will never stop loving you. My heart is so broken.”

The UsWeekly story she reposted featured a shot of Paige hugging Alec on a holiday.

She then recalled how he would make her a latte every day with a heart drawn into the foam.

Paige posted alongside a picture of her having a takeaway coffee: “Having @alecmusser favourite coffee this morning and reading through all of the heartfelt and kind messages and memories everyone has been sending me. I appreciate all of you. (Heart emoji.)”

She then added alongside the first of a series of snaps of Alec’s home made coffees: “@alecmussar was also a very talented barista and would make me a (heart emoji) latte every morning.”

Paige called his coffees “art” and reposted a comment from a friend that said: “He made the best lattes.”

Alec, best known for playing Del Henry on ABC soap ‘All My Children’ from 2005 to 2007, was said by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office in a press release to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Paige was said to have found the late actor “seated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor” on the morning of 13 January, after he was last seen alive the previous night.

The press released added: “She noted a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and called 911.

“Paramedics and law enforcement responded and confirmed the death.”