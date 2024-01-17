Josh Duhamel has become a father for the second time.

The 51-year-old 'Shotgun Wedding' actor's model wife Audra Mari, 30, gave birth to a baby boy named Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel on January 11.

In a shared Instagram post, the couple captioned a black-and-white snap of the newborn's little feet: "Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel 1/11/24."

Josh already has 10-year-old son Axl with singer ex Fergie, and the father-of-two shared his son's sweet reaction to becoming a big brother.

He told Parade: "He's like, 'Wait, now, am I going to be — You're still going to love me, though, too, right?'

“I was like, 'Of course, I'm going to still love you.' And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son!'

"He's a really sweet kid. And he loves babies!

"I was the same way at his age. I just have always loved babies. There's something about them. And he's really good with younger kids. So I think he's going to be a great older brother."

The pair confirmed their baby news back in September.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared a snap of Audra - a former Miss World America title holder - holding ultrasound photos and simply wrote: "Baby Duhamel coming soon."

Fergie, 48, was among those to congratulate the couple on their happy news.

She commented: "I am truly happy for you guy... Axl can’t wait to be a big brother."

The loved-up pair got married in September 2022, and before they tied the knot, it was reported Josh wanted "more kids".