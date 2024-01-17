Christina Applegate's ex husband has described her as the "toughest human being" he's ever met.

The 52-year-old actress - who has been open about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis - appeared at the Emmy Awards on Monday night (15.01.24) as a presenter, as well as being nominated for the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series prize, which went to 'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson.

Responding to a story about the standing ovation she received at the ceremony, Jonathan Schaech - who was married to her from 2001 to 2007 - heaped praise on his ex.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "She danced opening night on Broadway on a broken foot! Beat cancer!

"She's the toughest human being I've ever met... So proud of her! Go, Christina!"

Taking to his Instagram Story, he also shared a video of her at the ceremony and added: "We are so proud of you, Christina."

The 'Dead To Me' actress appeared on stage with her cane as she walked to the podium with host Anthony Anderson.

The audience gave her a standing ovation, and she teared up as she quipped: "Thank so much... Oh my God, you're totally shaming me with disability by standing up.

"It's fine... Body not by Ozempic!"

She joked: "We don't have to applaud every time I do something."

Christina revealed in 2022 she had been diagnosed with the degenerative condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord and has since admitted that she has no idea what the future looks like in terms of her career.

Last summer, she told Variety: "We don’t know what my future as an actress is going to be. How can I handle it? How can I go onto a set and call the shots of what I need as far as my boundaries, physically?"