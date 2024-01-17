Brad Pitt can "go a long time without showering", according to his former roommate Jason Priestley.

The Hollywood actor used to share an apartment in Los Angeles with the former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star and Jason has revealed the pair used to have competitions to see who could go the longest without washing - and Brad was always the winner.

During an appearance on 'Live! With Kelly and Mark', Jason, 54, explained: "We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering. I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude how disgusting, what were you thinking?'”

Host Kelly Ripa asked which of them "went the longest" without a shower and Jason responded: "Brad. Always Brad.

"I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then he could go a long time without showering."

Jason explained that the pair lived together along with another male pal in a two bedroom apartment in a "really c***** part of LA" back in 1987 and he insisted Brad wasn't a terrible housemate.

He added: "Brad wasn't as bad as my other roommate, who was an absolute disaster. But Brad was okay."

The actor previously opened up about their time living together in in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing they were both broke before finding fame in Hollywood.

Jason wrote: "We lived on ramen noodles and generic beer — the kind that came in white cans labeled BEER — and Marlboro Light cigarettes. We were all broke."

The pair eventually lost touch after their careers took off, with Jason admitting he looks back fondly on those days of being broke together.

He told Huffingtonpost.co.uk: "Our careers went in such different directions that we sort of lost touch with each other.

"Brad went off and was making movies all over the world, and I was sort of stuck in one place making a TV show, and it was back in the days before computers.

"It kind of tore apart our whole group of friends that we had. The fact that the two of us went off and got strangely famous - we had a pretty good group of friends and all of a sudden we all sort of dissipated, and it was sad.

"We were all struggling and all sort of messing around in Hollywood. Those were really fun days, and I think, ya know, those friendships that we all formed and those times that we all had are times that I look back on fondly."