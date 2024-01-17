Kate Moss celebrated her 50th birthday by throwing a wild party in Paris.

The supermodel reached the milestone on Tuesday (16.01.24) and she marked the occasion by heading to the French capital for a lavish bash at The Ritz hotel which she attended with her boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck, 37, and her daughter Lila Moss, 21, as well as famous friends including tennis star Venus Williams and fashion designer Stella McCartney.

After partying at The Ritz, Kate - who was wearing a see-through black dress - headed for a meal at the swanky Laurent restaurant with around 40 guests including British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and make-up guru Charlotte Tilbury - and she was pictured leaving at around 2am.

Earlier in the day, the model had enjoyed lunch at Brasserie Lipp in the city's St Germain district.

Kate reportedly flew into Paris on Monday (15.01.24) via private jet after months of planning to make sure her 50th birthday went without a hitch.

A source told MailOnline: "Kate has been planning a big party at the Ritz in Paris for a long time now. And finally the day has arrived and all of her close friends and family are jetting into the capital to celebrate her special day.

"As a world famous supermodel, nobody expected anything less from Kate than to host her party at the Ritz in Paris, which is almost as fabulous as she is.

"It will be a night to remember, she can't wait to dress up, and dance the night away."

Kate previously told The Times newspaper she felt like she was in "denial" about reaching her landmark 50th birthday. She said: "I’m not turning 50. No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50."

During the interview, Kate also insisted she had given up on partying and is mostly home by midnight these days. She added: "I’m not really into it. When I do go out I leave at midnight – that’s my cut-off. After that [time] people start repeating themselves."