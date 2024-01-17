Ryan Gosling still hasn't let his daughters watch 'Barbie'.

The 43-year-old actor - who played Ken in the blockbuster which starred Margot Robbie as the iconic Mattel doll - admitted he isn't sure when he and his wife Eva Mendes will let Esmerelda, nine, and Amada, seven, watch the hit film.

Speaking to E! News, he said: "I don't know if you should watch your father as Ken.

"I don't know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy."

His daughters did get a peak at the movie when they visited him on set during filming though.

He added: "They've seen little parts of it and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number."

Ryan was actually inspired by his young girls to take on the role, seeing then movie as "a way to sort of make something both for and with them".

He explained: "I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, 'Hey, can we go to Target?'

"And we go to Target, and then they'd slowly go by the Barbie aisle. And my wife and I sort of realised, 'OK, I think it's time to let them have Barbies.'

"And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too."

Despite his kids' keen interest, Ryan previously admitted he actually had some concerns over taking the role.

However, he ultimately trusted in the vision Margot and director Greta Gerwig had for the picture.

Speaking last summer, he told The New York Times newspaper: “I mean, in fairness, I doubted what I’ve come to understand as ‘Kenergy.'

"But at the end of the day, I trust Margot and Greta. They have such a clear vision for this that I decided to just Ken as hard as I could.”