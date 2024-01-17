Ned Luke bashed a “garbage” AI chatbot that was imitating him.

The 65-year-old actor, who voiced the protagonist Michael De Santa in Rockstar Games’ ‘Grand Theft Auto V’, hit out at the AI company WAME, which offered fans a chance to have a “realistic conversation” with the character.

In a post to X (formally Twitter) Ned wrote: “Absolutely nothing cool about ripping people off with some lame computer estimation of my voice. DON'T WASTE YOUR TIME ON THIS GARBAGE…”

All of the posts related to the Michael AI chatbot made by WAME have since been taken down, and have reached out to the actor to apologise.

In a statement shared with Eurogamer, the company said: “In light of the recent controversy surrounding the utilisation of Mr. Ned Luke's voice in our application, we at WAME wish to express our profound understanding and concern.

”This incident has highlighted the intricate interplay between the advancement of AI technology and the ethical and legal realms."

WAME claimed that the AI was not made for “commercial exploitation” and emphasised that they “staunch advocate for creative freedom”.

They continued: “We extend our deepest apologies to Mr. Luke for any distress caused and take this as a crucial learning opportunity to strive for a balance between creators' rights and ethical AI usage."