Apple has overtaken Samsung as world's biggest phonemaker.

The US tech giant has managed to knock Samsung off the top spot for the first time in 12 years, according to new figures.

Nabila Popal, of the International Data Corporation, explained: "Not only is Apple the only player in the top three to show positive growth annually, but also bags the number one spot annually for the first time ever.

"All this despite facing increased regulatory challenges and renewed competition from Huawei in China, its largest market."

More than a fifth of phones shipped last year were made by Apple, while Samsung took 19.4 percent of the overall market share.

Apple is of course one of the world's most valuable companies.

And despite Apple's previous success, Tim Cook previously admitted that the company is firmly focused on the future.

The CEO of Apple told GQ magazine in 2023: "We don’t really look back very much at all in history.

"We’re always focused on the future and trying to feel like we’re very much sort of at that starting line where you can really dream and have big ideas that are not constrained by the past in some kind of way."

Cook also revealed that he's learned to live with criticism during the course of his career.

He said: "I try very hard not to take things personally that I don’t think are meant to be personal. Talking heads critiquing – this kind of stuff kind of goes through me. It has to, or I wouldn’t be able to function."