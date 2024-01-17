BT has scrapped its mid-contract price rises linked to inflation.

The telecoms giant has taken the decision after Ofcom, the industry regulator, threatened to ban the practice.

BT consumer chief Marc Allera said: "We are continually thinking about how we - and the wider industry - can play our part alongside policymakers to drive meaningful change, at a time when we can see so many people under pressure."

Allera suggested that BT is helping consumers at a time of rising inflation.

He explained: "In real terms, people pay less for their connectivity now than they ever did and get much more."

Britain has been hit by a cost-of-living crisis in recent years, and many firms have been criticised for hiking prices amid wider economic struggles.

However, Kester Mann, from analysis firm CCS Insight, has now welcomed the policy change from BT.

He said: "This is a smart move from BT, anticipating the likely ban on inflation-linked pricing after Ofcom opened a consultation into the controversial practice late last year."

What's more, he observed that while BT is changing its policy, many UK operators are actually set to increase their prices for 2024.

Mann said: "This is a delicate topic as households continue to grapple with cost-of-living concerns. The ball is now in the court of the UK's other operators, some of which will probably quickly follow BT's lead."