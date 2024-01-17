Sofia Vergara is going to be looking for love in New York following her split from Joe Manganiello.

The 'Modern Family' actress, 51, has been single since her eight-year marriage to Joe broke down last summer and she's now ready to start the search for a new man - and Sofia thinks the Big Apple will be a good place to find Mr Right because there are "more men" and they don't all work in show business.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' - which is filmed in Manhattan - Sofia explained: "I think that you have more options with men ... I'm single now ...

"So in New York there's more people, there's not only like actors, [writers] or directors. I think there's like a bigger … I'm going to spend more time in New York."

It comes after Sofia - who was married to Joe between 2015 and 2023 - recently declared she doesn't need a man in her life in order to feel happy.

She told HELLO! magazine: "I don't feel as though I need a man. I want one, but I don't need one."

The former couple announced their split last July via a joint statement in which they confirmed they were moving forward with plans to divorce.

They said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

A source subsequently revealed that Sofia and Joe had been "growing apart for some time".

The insider told PEOPLE in July: "They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives."