Jenna Dewan is pregnant with her third child.

The actress and dancer, 43, who was previously married to Channing Tatum, also 43, from 2009 to 2019, announced she is expecting by posting a video on her Instagram showing her actor partner Steven Kazee, 48, serenading her as she lay in a bubble bath and stroked her baby bump.

She and Steve already have son Callum, three, and the actress has a daughter named Everly, 10, who she had in 2013 with her ex-husband.

Jenna covered her naked chest with her hands as Steve sang in her pregnancy announcement clip, which she captioned: Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??”

The actress also posted images of her cover interview for the magazine Romper, in which she was photographed holding her growing baby bump in a long, sheer black dress.

She told the publication about her mixed feelings over expecting her third baby, which she says will be her final child: “You don’t race to the end because this is the last time.

“So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days.”

Jenna and Steven also told the outlet that they’ve decided to not find out the sex of their child until the birth.

The actress added: “I really love being a mom. That’s something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now.”

Jenna shot to global fame in 2006 when she starred in ‘Step Up’ with Channing.

The former co-stars announced their separation in April 2018 in a joint statement that said: “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now… we are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

Five months after the split, Jenna announced she and Steve were dating.