Travis Kelce has been offered a free $1 million custom-made ring to use if he proposes to Taylor Swift.

The NFL star, 34, has been dating the ‘Bad Blood’ singer, also 34, since around July last year, and the pair have recently been at the centre of rumours The Kansas City Chiefs player is on the verge of popping the question to the performer.

Philadelphia-based jewellery designer Steven Singer has now said he is so thrilled at the prospect of the pair getting hitched he is offering the NFL star a $1 million custom-made ring for the proposal.

He told Page Six: “I recognize that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot.

“If they do, I would be honoured to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them.

“My daughter is an avid fan of Taylor Swift, and we admire not only her but also the values she champions.

“Perhaps, by presenting them with the ring of their dreams, it might make securing concert tickets for her next tour a tad easier.”

Meanwhile, Travis and Taylor are reportedly doing their best to make sure they will get to spend their first Valentine’s Day together as a couple.

Their busy work schedules are said to be making it difficult to toast their relationship on 14 February in the same place as Taylor will be back on her

‘Eras’ tour, while her Kansas City Chiefs tight end partner and his team are currently trying to secure another Super Bowl win.

An insider told DailyMail.com: “They both plan to be with each other on Valentine’s Day, they just don’t know if it will be overseas or in America.

“Some pieces have to fall into place and if one of those pieces is Kansas City making the Super Bowl, though it would be extremely tiring, she plans to come back for the Super Bowl for him if he is in the game.”

This year’s Super Bowl is taking place on Sunday 11 February and a victory for the Chiefs could make it hard for Travis to fly over to meet Taylor, who is due to perform in Tokyo on 10 February before another show in Australia on 16 February.