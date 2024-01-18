Paris Hilton wishes she had been told her ADHD would become her “superpower”.

The billionaire hotel heiress, 42, suffered abuse at the schools for troubled teens she was sent to while growing up and has reflected on how she wishes her childhood had been different.

She said on X: “I wish someone had told me my ADHD would become my superpower.”

Paris added she details the impact of the condition on her life in her memoir, and posted a link to a video in which she talked about suffering with ADHD.

She said in the clip: “I just wish there was someone out there that would’ve talked about it hack when I was a teenager.

“Because back then, no one was talking about ADHD, so I didn’t even know what it was. I just wasn’t able to focus in school.

“I was getting bad grades and constantly getting punished by the teachers.”

When asked by her interviewer if she thought it had become a “superpower”, Paris replied: “I don’t think that I would be the person I am today if it wasn’t for that.”

The heiress marked her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum’s first birthday on Tuesday (16.01.24), after having the boy via surrogate with her 42-year-old venture capitalist husband Carter Reum.

Paris reveals in her autobiography how she made the decision to use a surrogate after her IVF treatment was so gruelling she was prescribed attention deficit disorder medications during it.

She said about the process: “Month after month of injections, several egg-harvesting procedures, more IVF injections, new ADHD meds, my natural state of chaos – it was a lot. The shots are painful.

“At times, I felt like I couldn’t take it anymore.”

Paris added she came to the conclusion the abuse she suffered at the schools for troubled teens she was sent to had impacted too strongly on her body and she hadn’t “healed” enough to have a child.

She said: “I had to confront the fact that my mind and body had never fully healed – and probably never will fully heal – from the trauma I went through as a teenager.”