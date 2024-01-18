Apple Watch is to lose a key feature following a court battle.

The tech giant's flagship smartwatch will go on sale without the blood oxygen tracking feature in future while the company fights a legal battle over a patent dispute on the technology behind it.

In a statement, Joe Kiani, Masimo's founder and chief executive, said the court ruling "affirms that even the largest and most powerful companies must respect the intellectual rights of American inventors and must deal with the consequences when they are caught infringing others' patents".

Apple was accused of using Masimo's pulse oximetry technology in some Watches.

An Apple spokesperson told Reuters at the time: “Masimo has wrongly attempted to use the ITC to keep a potentially life-saving product from millions of US consumers while making way for their own watch that copies Apple.

"While today's decision has no immediate impact on sales of Apple Watch, we believe it should be reversed, and will continue our efforts to appeal.”

A statement read: “Apple strongly disagrees with the order and is pursuing a range of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch is available to customers.