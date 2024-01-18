'Oppenheimer' leads the nominations for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards with 13.

Christopher Nolan could be set to secure his first win in nine nominations when he contends for the Best Director prize at next month's ceremony, while the atomic bomb saga is also up for the coveted Best Film prize, as well as securing places on the shortlists for the Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Costume Design, Make-up and Hair, Original Score, Production Design, and Sound categories. In addition, Cillian Murphy is nominated for Leading Actor, and co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt are up for Supporting Actor and Actress respectively.

Following 'Oppenheimer' is Poor Things, which scooped 11 nominations including for Best Film and Best Actress for Emma Stone, who will compete against Margot Robbie ('Barbie'), Carey Mulligan ('Maestro'), Sandra Huller ('Anatomy of a Fall'), Fantasia Barrino ('The Color Purple') and Vivian Oparah ('Rye Lane'). Golden Globe winner Lily Gladstone's performance in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is a notable absence in that category.

And while Margot is up for Best Actress, 'Oppenheimer's box office rival 'Barbie' managed just five nominations, despite having 15 places when the longlists were announced earlier this month. These include nods for Original Screenplay, Costume Design and Production Design, as well as a Best Supporting Actor nod for Ryan Gosling.

Joining 'Oppenheimer' and 'Poor Things' in the Best Film category are 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'The Holdovers', and 'Killers of the Flower Moon', while Best Director has just one female nominee, 'Anatomy of a Fall' filmmaker Justine Trier, who will contest for the prize alongside Christopher, Jonathan Glazer ( 'The Zone of Interest'), Andrew Haigh ('All of Us Strangers'), 'Maestro's Bradley Cooper - who is also up for Leading Actor - and Alexander Payne ('The Holdovers'), none of whom have ever won the award in the past.

Joining Cillian and Bradley in the Leading Actor category will be Barry Keoghan ('Saltburn'), 'The Holdovers' actor Paul Giamatti - who has already won Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for the role - Colman Domingo for 'Rustin', and Teo Yoo for 'Past Lives'.

The ceremony will take place at the Southbank Centre in London on 18 February, hosted by David Tennant.

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards nominations:

Best Film:

'Anatomy of a Fall'

'The Holdovers'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Outstanding British Film:

'All of Us Strangers'

'How To Have Sex'

'Napoleon'

'The Old Oak'

'Poor Things'

'Rye Lane'

'Saltburn'

'Scrapper'

'Wonka'

'The Zone of Interest'

Leading Actress:

Fantasia Barrino – 'The Color Purple'

Sandra Hüller – 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Carey Mulligan – 'Maestro'

Vivian Oparah – 'Rye Lane'

Margot Robbie – 'Barbie'

Emma Stone – 'Poor Things'

Leading Actor:

Bradley Cooper – 'Maestro'

Colman Domingo – 'Rustin'

Paul Giamatti – 'The Holdovers'

Barry Keoghan – 'Saltburn'

Cillian Murphy – 'Oppenheimer'

Teo Yoo – 'Past Lives'

Supporting Actress:

Emily Blunt – 'Oppenheimer'

Danielle Brooks – 'The Color Purple'

Claire Foy – 'All of Us Strangers'

Sandra Huller – 'The Zone of Interest'

Rosamund Pike – 'Saltburn'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – 'The Holdovers'

Supporting Actor:

Robert De Niro – 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Robert Downey Jr – 'Oppenheimer'

Jacob Elordi – 'Saltburn'

Ryan Gosling – 'Barbie'

Paul Mescal – 'All of Us Strangers'

Dominic Sessa – 'The Holdovers'

Director:

'All of Us Strangers' - Andrew Haigh

'Anatomy of a Fall' - Justine Triet

'The Holdovers' - Alexander Payne

'Maestro' - Bradley Cooper

'Oppenheimer' - Christopher Nolan

'The Zone of Interest' - Jonathan Glazer

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:

'Blue Bag Life'

'Bobi Wine: The People's President'

'Earth Mama'

'How To Have Sex'

'Is There Anybody Out There?'

Film Not in the English Language:

'20 Days In Mariupol'

'Anatomy of a Fall'

'Past Lives'

'Society of the Snow'

'The Zone of Interest'

Documentary:

'20 Days In Mariupol'

'American Symphony'

'Beyond Utopia'

'Still: A Michael J Fox Movie'

'Wham!'

Animated film:

'The Boy and the Heron'

'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget'

'Elemental'

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Original Screenplay:

'Anatomy of a Fall'

'Barbie'

'The Holdovers'

'Maestro'

'Past Lives'

Adapted Screenplay:

'All of Us Strangers'

'American Fiction'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

'The Zone of Interest'

EE BAFTA Rising Star Award (voted for by the public):

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Original Score:

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

'Saltburn'

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Casting:

'All of Us Strangers'

'Anatomy of a Fall'

'The Holdovers'

'How To Have Sex'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Cinematography:

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Maestro'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

'The Zone of Interest'

Costume Design:

'Barbie'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Editing:

'Anatomy of a Fall'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

'The Zone of Interest'

Production Design:

'Barbie'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

'The Zone of Interest'

Make-up and Hair:

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Maestro'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Sound:

'Ferrari'

'Maestro'

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

'Oppenheimer'

'The Zone of Interest'

Special Visual Effects:

'The Creator'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

'Napoleon'

'Poor Things'

British Short Film:

'Festival of Slaps'

'Gorka'

'Jellyfish and Lobster'

'Such a Lovely Day'

'Yellow'

British Short Animation:

'Crab Day'

'Visible Mending'

'Wild Summon'