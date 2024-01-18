Holland Taylor "can't imagine" working with Sarah Paulson.

The 81-year-old actress has been in a relationship with Sarah since 2015 - but Holland doesn't have any particular ambition to work with her partner, admitting that she doesn't like "seeing couples doing things" in films or on TV shows.

Speaking to Variety, Holland explained: "I can't imagine. I don't like seeing couples doing things because I'm always aware of the coupledom."

The actress has played Cybil Richards on 'The Morning Show' in recent years, and she's relished the experience.

Holland said: "Few shows have that kind of quality.

"It’s talking about real subjects and not in some kind of puffball way and it’s not sentimental. It could be pretty rough.

"There are a lot of wonderful characters … This third season, I thought, ‘They’re really doing it.’ They’re really doing what a news show has to contend with. They’re really doing what the workplace must contend with."

Meanwhile, Holland previously admitted that Sarah, 49, is much more sociable than she is.

The veteran actress explained that they have very different personalities.

Holland told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I think we each follow our own path so we’re not exactly the same.

"We do some things separately so everyone gets to be true to what they believe."

Holland revealed that she enjoys "a little bit of alone time".

Sarah, on the other hand, likes to spend time with other people in different social settings.

Holland - who previously played Evelyn Harper on 'Two and a Half Men' - said: "She’s much more social, and I like a little bit of alone time, so I have that. She spends some time with friends and not with me, so it’s a good balance."