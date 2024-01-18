Issa Rae had the "worsy day of [her] life" when she had to dance in the 'Barbie' movie.

The 39-year-old actress was delighted to be cast as President Barbie in the blockbuster film but she had a "terrible" day shooting the group number, which was accompanied by Dua Lipa's track 'Dance the Night'.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Doing the Dua Lipa song and dancing to it was my worst nightmare. It was the worst day of my life.

"It was the best day of my life being on that set. It was exciting, and then, literally the first day, I had to learn the choreography to shoot the [following] day. And it was terrible.

Issa recalled it being particularly difficult because the cast were only given an instrumental version of the song when filming the scene under the guidance of director Greta Gerwig.

She added: "We also didn't have the lyrics to the song. Greta was like, 'Oh, it's going to be a Dua Lipa song.' But all we had was the instrumental, so I was just like, 'What is this? What am I dancing to?'"

But the 'Insecure' creator believes music can play a vital role in movies and TV shows.

She said: "Music elevates the storytelling of everything. I write to music, [and] you can have a scene that plays out great, but music will add that little bit of tension, or that spark, or that feeling. It will cement a scene in your brain.

"There are so many songs that I associate with specific scenes that have also, in turn, affected my life and my memories.

"And it just adds an extra feeling to that song. So, they really work hand-in-hand beautifully."