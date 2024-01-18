‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ won’t come to subscription services.

The fantasy role-playing game was developed by Larian Studios and has proven popular amongst fans and critics since its release last year, but the company has insisted it will not become available on the likes of PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass any time soon.

In response to Ubisoft’s comments that gamers need to “get comfortable” with not owning games, Larian’s CEO Swen Vincke took to X and said: "You won't find our games on a subscription service even if I respect that, for many developers, it presents an opportunity to make their game.

"I don't have an issue with that. I just want to make sure the other ecosystem doesn't die because it's valuable.

"Whatever the future of games looks like, content will always be king. But it's going to be a lot harder to get good content if subscription becomes the dominant model and a select group gets to decide what goes to market and what not.

"Direct from developer to players is the way.”

Swen had previously emphasised that the title would not appear on Xbox Game Pass because a “fair price” should be paid in order to play it.

He told IGN: "We made a big game, so I think there's a fair price to be paid for that, and I think that is okay.

"Upfront it's a big meaty game. So I think that should be able to exist as it is. This is what allows us to continue making other games."