Microsoft want to be a “good publisher” for Sony and Nintendo.

The tech conglomerate recently acquired Activision Blizzard, the company behind fan-favourite titles such as ‘Call of Duty’, ‘World of Warcraft’ and ‘Diablo’ for $68.7 billion dollars, the largest purchase in the industry’s history.

Despite now owning plenty of giant franchises that could be Xbox exclusives, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella emphasised that the company is still keen to publish games for all platforms.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the 56-year-old tech boss said: “We love gaming. In fact, Flight Simulator was created before even Windows. But we were number three, number four, and with now Activision, I think we have a chance of being a good publisher, quite frankly, on Sony and on Nintendo, and on PCs and on Xbox.

“So yeah, we're excited about that acquisition closing and I'm glad we got it through.”

Xbox had previously mentioned that they would not deprive players on other platforms from certain franchises, such as ‘Call of Duty’, which has been confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch console releases for the next 10 years.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer had also emphasised that he believed Nintendo and PlayStation gamers were “part of the Xbox community”.

Speaking with the Japanese outlet Famitsu, he said: “Just as we think of ROG Ally and Steam Deck as part of the Xbox community, we need to think of the many Nintendo Switch and PlayStation users as part of the Xbox community in the future.

"Similarly, we think it's important to make sure that everyone who continues to play Xbox games, including those who play Game Pass on PC, feels equal in the community. There's a lot of work to be done."