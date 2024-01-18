Queen Camilla has cancelled a flight back to England to help comfort King Charles at his Scottish home as he awaits surgery for an enlarged prostate.

The 76-year-old royal was due to travel to London on Wednesday (17.01.24) but axed her plan after King Charles, 75, was diagnosed with the condition earlier this week.

She instead travelled back to Birkhall on the Balmoral estate to be with her husband, and gave an update on the king’s health as she returned to work on Wednesday for a visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery.

She said: “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”

Charles is set to attend hospital next week to be treated for the condition, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday (17.01.24) afternoon.

A source told the Daily Mail he had been staying at his private home of Birkhall when he received the diagnosis.

It added aides said the king’s condition was benign and he would be having a corrective procedure.

His engagements will be postponed for his short period of recovery.

The Mail added even though the level of detail on Charles’ health update is unusual for the royal family, he had been “keen” to share it to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked for the condition.

Kensington Palace separately announced at 2pm on Wednesday (17.01.24) the Princess of Wales, 42, was being treated in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, from which she is now recovering in London.

Charles had a series of meetings and events planned at Dumfries House in Ayrshire for the rest of this week, which have now been postponed.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said at 3.30pm on Wednesday: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.

“The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Royal expert Phil Dampier said on X about the announcement: “Today’s medical news about the King and Princess of Wales reminds us that they are human beings with the same problems as the rest of us.

“Cue the usual suspects complaining they get better treatment. But the point remains.”