Emily Ratajkowski insists she never wanted to be famous.

The model, actress and author, 32, shot to fame after strutting topless in Robin Thicke’s music video for his 2013 hit ‘Blurred Lines’, and has now said she only started modelling to save cash to fund her creative ambitions.

She told Glamour UK: “I didn’t want to be famous. I had no plans. I wasn’t thinking about a career, I was thinking about saving money.

“But the saving money was to be able to do what I actually wanted to do, which was make things, basically.

“I saw my parents, they are both creatives, but they had day jobs, so that was sort of how I saw life working.”

Before finding fame, the ‘Gone Girl’ actress studied art at UCLA for one year, before dropping out to pursue modelling full-time, and mainly did lingerie, catalogue and swimwear shoots.

Emily also opened up Glamour about how she wants the public to know what’s going on in her private life as it means she gets to set the “record straight” about what she’s doing.

Since she filed for divorce from her two-year-old son Sylvester’s dad – her husband of four years, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, 36, who is rumoured to have cheated on her and is also currently facing allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women, in September 2022 – Emily has been in the spotlight for dating a series of famous faces.

She has dated comic Pete Davidson, 30, been pictured by paparazzi kissing Harry Styles, 29, in a car park in Tokyo and most recently, smooching French actor and comedian Stéphane Bak, 27, in Paris.

Emily said: “The recent thing that’s been killing me is that I somehow want people to know what’s going on in my personal life.

“I just want to set the record straight. In a custody battle, if you are a single mother who’s dating, then it is not a good look.

“The most important thing for my child is him being safe and us being together. I would never risk that.

“So, I don’t know how that’s coming to mind that it would somehow be appealing for me – separately from how it even just makes me feel. Just pragmatically, if you know anything about the court system, you know anything about divorce, there is a decent amount of sexism embroiled in that and embedded in that system. And the most important thing for me is my child.

“So let’s just put that idea to rest. It’s hard on the relationships and it’s hard for me personally.”