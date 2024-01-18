Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus has suffered a “severe” stroke.

The 24-year-old, who is the only daughter of the rapper and his wife, Shante Broadus, both 52, revealed the news of her medical health emergency on her Instagram Story on Thursday. (18.01.24)

She captioned a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed: “I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

In another social media update, she shared a selfie in a face mask with the caption: “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Cori was also hit with health woes as a youngster as she was diagnosed with lupus at the age of six.

The lifelong and incurable condition that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of the body including the joints, kidneys, skin, blood cells, brain, lungs and heart.

And as lupus can affect so many organs in the body, it can also increase the risk of a stroke.

Cori, who sings under the stage name Choc, has been open in the past about her physical and mental health struggles.

In May 2021, she admitted on Instagram she had attempted to end her life.

She said: “I’ve always been sad. I’ve always been depressed. I feel like I’ve been through a lot.

“I’ve been sick, I am sick. It’s a lot. Body hurting, you’re just in pain, and you’re so young you’re like, ‘What is happening to me? What is going on?’ “And then you look at your brothers and your other family members like, ‘Why me?’

“Not saying I wish they had it, but why me? Why am I going through this? Why did God choose me?”

Cori said in September she was taking a more holistic approach in her battle with lupus, telling People: “I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago.

“I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, ‘OK, this is the new program, and she’s getting used to it.’”

Cori also said she had been dependent on medication all her life, but wanted to change it as it became a “lot” to take “10 to 12 pills every single day.”