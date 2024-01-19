Jenna Dewan says she’s always been a “witchy” woman.

The actress and dancer, 43, has an Instagram profile that describes her as: “Mother, Actress, Producer, Dancer, Designer, Dog Lover, and Believer in Magic” and she has now told how her spooky beliefs help her stay centred.

She told Romper magazine: “I’m such a woo-woo, witchy girl. I always have been. I love it.

“To me, it’s a really big tool for presence and coming back to my centre and grounding, and it’s just something that works for me to sort of stay connected to something greater than myself.”

In her 2019 book, ‘Gracefully You’, Jenna admitted she has an altar in her home, reads her oracle cards every day and has left gifts under her 10-year-old daughter Everly’s “fairy tree” in their backyard.

Jenna added she wasn’t raised especially religious, but recalled: “I was the kid that went to one year of Catholic school and loved it. I came home loving the prayers; I loved the mythology of it, the Mass.”

Jenna made the admission while opening up about expecting her third child.

She was previously married to Channing Tatum, also 43, from 2009 to 2019, and announced she is expecting by posting a video on her Instagram showing her actor partner Steven Kazee, 48, serenading her as she lay in a bubble bath and stroked her baby bump.

She and Steve already have son Callum, three, and the actress has a daughter named Everly, 10, who she had in 2013 with her ex-husband.

Jenna told Romper about her mixed feelings over expecting her third baby, as she says it will be her final child: “You don’t race to the end because this is the last time.

“So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days.”

Jenna and Steven also told the magazine they have decided to not find out the sex of their child until the birth.

The actress added: “I really love being a mom. That’s something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now.”

Jenna shot to global fame in 2006 when she starred in ‘Step Up’ with Channing.

The former co-stars announced their separation in April 2018 in a joint statement that said: “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now… we are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

Five months after the split, Jenna announced she and Steve were dating.