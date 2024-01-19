Angus Cloud's former manager is suing the late actor's estate claiming he's owed more than $94,000 in unpaid commission.

Diomi Cordero alleges he's owed $94,770 dating back to before the 25 year old's death in July 2023 from deals he brokered to land Angus his role in drama series 'Euphoria' as well as other projects and he is now suing the estate in a bid to get hold of the money he claims to be owed.

In the lawsuit, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cordero states his contract with the actor entitled him to 10 per cent commission on his earnings, but alleges Angus broke the deal in 2022 by stopping his payments.

The suit states Cordero "has a record of [Angus] making numerous commission payments to him until he ceased making such payments with no basis ... [Cordero] engaged in bona fide settlement negotiations with [Angus’] legal representative, and a formal Settlement Agreement was circulated but not agreed to nor executed.”

Cordero claims to be owed $17,500 for a 2022 deal with Ralph Lauren fragrances and $15,000 for the second season of 'Euphoria' as well as $15,000 for a project with fashion company Atelier Luxury Group, $13,500 for a Rayban event, and $10,000 stemming from a social media post for Reebok.

Angus died last summer aged 25 after suffering a drug overdose.

At the time of the tragedy, Angus' family revealed their "devastating loss" as they detailed his battles with mental health.

In a statement given to CNN, his relatives said: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

"We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. "We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."