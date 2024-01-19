Harris Reed always knew he wanted to be in the fashion industry.

The 27-year-old designer was appointed the creative director of French fashion house Nina Ricci in September 2022 and has been involved with the high-profile event of the Met Gala but admitted he always assumed those milestones would come later in life.

He told the BBC: "I thought I would do the Met Gala when I was in my 50s, but I did it at 25. I thought I'd be a creative director in my 50s or 60s, but I did that at 26. So, I've kind of loved to just completely push back on my own expectations. I knew I wanted to be in this industry since I came out of the womb. I decided early on that I'm going to do anything and everything."

The Oscar-winning designer - who has created looks for pop superstars Beyoncé and Harry Styles and is close friends with former 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star Jordyn Woods - recalled being "nervous" when he was asked to work with global singing sensation Adele but called the 'Someone Like You' songstress "extraordinary" for being willing to wear pieces from his new jewellery line.

He said: "When I got the call about dressing Adele, I thought of the soulful music and the glamorous images of her, and I was worried she might be a diva. When I met her, she was so truly the warmest, giggliest, most real human being.

"During fittings she was humming her music, and I had just launched my own jewellery line, so I was nervous to ask her to wear it, but she poured it all over her ears and fingers. Extraordinary!"