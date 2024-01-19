Kelly Osbourne is "proud" to be a nepo baby but she didn't find her "purpose in life" until she became a mum.

The TV personality shot to fame when her Black Sabbath star dad Ozzy Osbourne and her mum Sharon invited cameras into the family home to film their reality show 'The Osbournes' back in 2002 and she admits her career has come off the back of having famous parents - but Kelly doesn't mind the "nepo baby" label because she will always admire Ozzy and Sharon.

She told Rolling Stone: "I’m a ... nepo baby and I’m proud to be a nepo baby. I’m proud of my parents’ achievements. I think that what they have done is incredible, history-making.

"I go so far as to say both of them are iconic. But it doesn’t mean that I should automatically be given all of these opportunities. My parents have always taught me that you have to prove yourself."

However, Kelly admits she didn't really feel as if she'd found her purpose in life until she gave birth to her first child - son Sidney - with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

She added: "I never really felt like I had a purpose in life until I had a baby and that changed everything. I have such a better understanding and perspective.

"Some people have a baby and it feels like their life is over and they’ve got to start a new one. I had a baby and I feel like my life has just begun."

Kelly's revelation comes after her dad Ozzy admitted he feared signing his family up for a reality show ruined his kids' lives.

The couple's children Kelly and Jack were both involved with the MTV show before it was shelved in 2005 after four seasons and Ozzy said they walked away from 'The Osbournes' over fears it was not good for the family's wellbeing.

He told Rolling Stone: "We were asked to do another series, but the kids were [messed] up from it, I was [messed] up from it, and Sharon was going through cancer. Rock’n’roll fame was one thing, but TV was just off the ... Richter scale."