Rob Lowe was left red-faced after he accidentally congratulated Bradley Cooper when he lost out at the Golden Globes.

The 'Full House' star was thrilled to see his longtime pal Robert Downey, Jr. pick up the award for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for 'Oppenheimer' at the recent Golden Globes and sent him a message to congratulate him on his win - but it went to Bradley instead.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Rob explained: "Downey does this amazing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, and I’m so excited for him so I text him: ‘So glad you won. That is the most beautiful acceptance speech I’ve heard in a long time. Boy, do you deserve it.'

"I hit it and I realise: 'Oh ... I just sent that to Bradley Cooper'. Who did not win."

The mistake was compounded because Bradley had been nominated for a Golden Globe for his film 'Maestro' but he lost out on the prize to Robert's 'Oppenheimer' co-star Cillian Murphy.

Rob added of his shameful mistake: "So then I was like: ‘Oh, I gotta make it better.' [I sent a second text]. I said: ‘No, no, I meant that for Robert Downey Jr'. But now that’s even worse! I made the guy feel worse [about losing]! It was terrible."

The actor tried to explain the mistake happened because he "inputted the wrong numbers into the wrong names" on his phone.

After his gaffe, Rob decided to send another message to Downey, Jr. - who he has been friends with since the 1980s - to finally congratulate him on winning the gong, but the text went to Bradley once again.

Host Jimmy Kimmel then asked: "Does [Bradley] just think you’re crazy?” and Rob replied: "He literally said: ‘No, no, no. It’s fine. I like living vicariously through these mistakes'."