Disney+ will allow users to beam 3D movies with Apple Vision Pro.

The streaming giant has teamed up with the iPhone creator for the release of their first virtual reality headset and users will be able to access the app through the device, meaning that they will be able to watch 3D movies in the comfort of their own homes.

In a statement, Disney CEO Bob Iger said: "At Disney, we’re constantly searching for new ways to entertain, inform, and inspire by combining exceptional creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences.

"Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that will bring our fans closer to the characters and stories they love while immersing them more deeply in all that Disney has to offer. We’re proud to once again be partnering with Apple to bring extraordinary new Disney experiences to people around the world."

Insiders told Bloomberg in December that the headset looks set to be available to consumers by February 2024, as production is well underway in China.

Priced at $3,499, the headset doesn't come cheap and the software developers at Apple are said to have faced challenges along the way due to the nature of the product.

It looks like a pair of goggles and is said to "seamlessly" blend the real and digital world.

Announcing the device during the tech giant's WWDC 2023 in June, CEO Tim Cook said: "It's the first Apple product you look through, not at."