Rockstar Games are deleting a popular feature from the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ (‘GTA V’).

The title, which first launched in 2013 on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, was quickly given an enhanced version on the then-next generation consoles in 2014. The updated title came with the new mode, Rockstar Editor, allowing players to make their own movies using in-game assets. However, the company has announced that the feature will no longer be usable on Sony and Mircosoft’s consoles so that more focus can be put on ‘GTA Online’.

In an update to their blog, Rockstar wrote: “As we begin to approach the limits of what’s possible within the technical capacity of previous-generation consoles, we are taking necessary steps to allow for future ‘GTA Online’ updates on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“As part of these changes, the Rockstar Editor (including any Clips or Projects saved in the Rockstar Editor) will no longer be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles as of February 20, 2024. The Rockstar Editor will continue to be fully supported on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

“This update will help to ensure the stability of these platforms and keep them updated with ‘GTA Online’ additions for as long as possible.”