Ikea is recalling a charger that could lead to electric shocks.

The Swedish furniture store had been selling the ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger before realising it had the potential to break after a long period of use if bent incorrectly and have now asked customers to return the product because it could lead to burn injuries or even electric shocks.

A spokesperson said: "IKEA has received reports that the power cable may get damaged or broken after being wrapped around the charger, or bent back and forth, after a long period of use. The damaged cable may lead to thermal burns and electric shock.

"At IKEA, the health and safety of our customers is our top priority, therefore ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey is being recalled. The ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey can be identified by the model number ICPSW5-40-1 that is found on the label on the backside of the USB-charger.

Customers return the charger to any IKEA store for a full refund and a receipt or proof of purchase is not required.