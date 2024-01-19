Many developers are currently working on games for the Nintendo Switch 2, a survey has found.

According to the VGC, eight per cent of developers, which translated to 250 people, surveyed at the GDC (Game Developers Conference) were actively working on games to the successor of Nintendo’s console.

The survey also found that 32 per cent of developers claim that the upcoming device was of most interest to them at the moment.

Despite not being officially released, plenty of information about the Japanese company’s highly-anticipated console has leaked online, which has given consumers an idea of what to expect.

According to Taiwan’s Economy Daily, the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature a handful of notable upgrades, including a 120Hz display, meaning gameplay will be twice as smooth as the standard 60Hz screens seen on previous models.

The outlet also claimed that the internal storage on the console would be doubled from 32GB to 64GB, allowing players to store more titles locally without the hassle of needing to delete old games.

However, the upgrades are due to come at a cost, as it is rumoured that the Nintendo Switch 2 will have a retail price of $400, which is a $100 increase from the company’s previous device, the Nintendo Switch OLED.